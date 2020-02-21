Market Overview

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 21, 2020 7:30am   Comments
CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will attend in the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the "Upcoming Events" section on the "Investor Relations" page of Organogenesis's website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com
443-213-0500

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Marcus Girolamo
MGirolamo@organo.com 
817-688-4767

