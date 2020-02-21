RLH Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday, February 27, 2020 before market open. Red Lion's senior management team plans to hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time: (877) 407-8289. International callers should dial (201) 689-8341. This conference call will also be webcast live on www.rlhco.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. To listen to the live call, please go to the RLH Corporation website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available at approximately 11 AM Eastern Time on February 27 through midnight March 12, 2020 at (877) 660-6853 or (International) (201) 612-7415, using access code 13698294. The replay will also be available shortly after the call on the RLH Corporation website.

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation and focuses on the franchising, management and ownership of midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com .

