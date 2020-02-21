Industrial Sewing Machines Market to reach $5.63 Bn by 2026, at 4.1% CAGR; Amazon Files Patent for On-Demand Clothing Factory for Customized Products: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial sewing machines market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of sewing machines in automotive and construction industries will primarily drive the growth of this market in the foreseeable future. Sewing machines are extensively used to stitch together fabrics and textiles and create unique products. These devices are experiencing soaring demand in diverse industries, particularly in automotive and construction. In automobiles, textiles are widely utilized for vehicle interiors such as for making nylon tire cords, automotive carpets, and seatbelt webbings, among others. Recent advancements in textiles such as Mobiltech technical textiles which cater to the aerospace and automotive industries have emerged as one of the leading industrial sewing machines market trends. Moreover, growing production of electric vehicles, as per International Energy Agency's projections, will further boost the demand for these machines and may even encourage manufacturers to develop sustainable solutions in textile manufacturing. Similarly, the global construction industry is progressing at a furious pace, fueling the demand for roofing materials, canopies, and scaffolding nets and brightening the prospects of the market.

In its latest report, Fortune Business Insights™ states that the value of this market stood at USD 4.10 billion in 2018. Titled "Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Flat-Bed Sewing Machine, Cylinder-Bed Sewing Machine, Post-Bed Sewing Machines, Long-Arm Sewing Machine, Others), By Operation (Manual Sewing Machine, Automatic Sewing Machine, Computer Controlled Sewing Machine), By Application (Apparel and Non-Apparel), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", the report provides the following insights:

Detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers, and restraints;

In-depth study of the various market segments;

Thorough research into the regional and competitive dynamics; and

Accurate forecast of the upcoming opportunities and prospects in the market.





Market Driver

Launch of Intelligent Manufacturing Systems to Aid Market Growth

The industrial sewing machines market growth is set to get stimulated by the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies in the manufacturing of sewing machines. For instance, China-based Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. announced an investment of 100 million yuan in October 2019 to build and launch the textile industry's first-of-its-kind fully-automated casing production line. Powered by smart technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data, Jack's new system aims enhancing efficiency and improving accuracy in production. Integration of modern technologies with traditional occupations in such a manner is, therefore, paving the way for exciting innovation opportunities for sewing machines market players.

Regional Dynamics

Rapid Development in Textile Manufacturing to Expand the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific, with a market size of 2.95 billion in 2018, is slated to dominate the industrial sewing machines market share during the forecast period. Countries in this region are rich in natural resources which has enabled them to cultivate and produce some of the finest textiles in the world. Taking advantage of this factor, governments are aggressively investing into and promoting their textile industries. For example, the Government of India cut the tax on embroidery, knitting, cutting, and weaving to 5% from the earlier 18% in 2019. Thus, the demand for sewing machines is spiking and boosting the market in the region, the industrial sewing machines market analysis says.

In North America, there is a growing preference for in-house textile manufacturing which is auguring well for the market in the region, while presence of a robust textile industry is propelling the market in Europe.



Competitive Landscape

Determined Focus on Internal Reforms to Heighten Competitive Fervor Among Players

Core competitors in this market are intensely focused on bringing about decisive internal organizational reforms to elevate their performance, according to the industrial sewing machines market report. Better sales through such reforms will empower companies to deepen their hold on the market and undertake new ventures.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: The Japanese industrial sewing machines maker, JUKI Corporation, declared that it would consolidate its Chinese subsidiaries, JUKI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. and JUKI PRECISION CO., LTD. The merger is aimed at bringing about a structural overhaul by elevating productivity, streamlining operations, and integrating human resources.

The Japanese industrial sewing machines maker, JUKI Corporation, declared that it would consolidate its Chinese subsidiaries, JUKI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. and JUKI PRECISION CO., LTD. The merger is aimed at bringing about a structural overhaul by elevating productivity, streamlining operations, and integrating human resources. February 2019: Bernina International AG, the Swiss sewing systems manufacturer, introduced its latest creation called the 3 Series sewing machines. The machines would feature advanced components including new needles, hook system, and a faster sewing speed. The product can also sew through a host of fabrics and deliver a final product with expert finesse.

List of Key Players Covered in the Industrial Sewing Machines Market ﻿Report Include:

Bernina International AG

Husqvarna AB

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Singer Sewing Company

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Shang Gong Group Co., Ltd.

Janome America, Inc.

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd.

JUKI Corporation



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value)

Flat-Bed Sewing Machine Cylinder-Bed sewing Machine Post-Bed Sewing Machines Long-Arm Sewing Machine Others (Heavy machines and others) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Operation (Value)

Manual Sewing Machine Automatic Sewing Machine Computer Controlled Sewing Machine Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

Apparel Non-Apparel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





