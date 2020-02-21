Field Service Management Market worth USD 7.27 Billion by 2026, at 15.9% CAGR; Urgent Requirement of Effective Solutions to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global field service management (FSM) market is anticipated to gain traction from the urgent demand for efficient solutions owing to the increasing number of field technicians. FSM tools and solutions would aid the organizations in boosting the productivity of these technicians by delivering real-time data and utilizing algorithmically improved scheduling from any device.

Fortune Business Insights™ published the information mentioned above in a recent report, titled, " Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the FSM market size stood at USD 2.29 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 7.27 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the recent field service management market trends and developments?

How will the market be affected by changing consumer behavior?

Which strategies are being adopted by key players to enhance their market footprint?

Which region will remain in the dominant position in terms of revenue?

How many niche segments are present in the market?



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Drivers-

Increasing Demand from Service Companies to Augment Growth

Businesses nowadays are seeking workforce management tools as the field service teams are growing in size. They need to monitor their field service technicians in real-time to send the nearest available technician for resolving a consumer's issues during the first visit. FSM solutions aid technicians in delivering quick services to the consumers, making better business decisions, and enhancing field operations.

Furthermore, these tools are being extensively used by service companies to improve work efficiency and reduce the complexity associated with it. They are hence, trying to streamline the process of capturing and dispatching service requests. FSM tools also aid in assigning the right technician for a particular work, with effective equipment to complete the work on time. By integrating the tools with other back-office systems, they can gain access to the records of the consumers, as well as task history. These factors are set to propel the field service management market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Manufacturing Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Need to Improve Customer Services

In terms of end user, the market is segregated into construction, manufacturing, energy and utilities, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, and healthcare and life sciences. Out of these, the manufacturing segment is set to grow considerably during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for value additive and cost-effective customer services. With the help of FSM solutions, manufacturers are capable of augmenting their business efficiency and consumer relationships. The IT & telecommunications and energy & utilities segments held 18.8% and 15.8% FSM market share in 2018, respectively.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Regional Analysis-

Rising R&D Activities by Industry Giants to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America held USD 785.6 million in terms of field service management market revenue in 2018 and is set to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the rising preference of companies for enterprise mobility solutions. They are also working towards simplifying their field service teams and operations. Additionally, the region houses various industry giants that are investing huge sums in research and development activities to provide better services to the consumers.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would grow steadily by exhibiting a comparatively higher CAGR. Developing countries, such as India, Japan, and China, are experiencing rapid industrializations. It is one of the main causes of growth. Also, existing companies in this region are inclining speedily towards unique methods to serve their consumers. It is resulting in the upsurging demand for FSM solutions.

Competitive Landscape-

Zinier Set to Automate FSM While NOV Teams Up with Microsoft to Enhance Sales & Service Operations

The market consists of several companies that are persistently working to increase sales by implementing the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. They are also investing in bringing about technological advancements in their products. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

January 2020 : Zinier, a leader in intelligent field service automation based in California, raised around USD 90 million in Series C funding to equip field service workforces with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation. It will aid the company is expanding ISAC, its AI-based FSM platform.

: Zinier, a leader in intelligent field service automation based in California, raised around USD 90 million in Series C funding to equip field service workforces with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation. It will aid the company is expanding ISAC, its AI-based FSM platform. July 2018: National Oilwell Varco (NOV), an American multinational corporation headquartered in Texas, partnered up with Microsoft Corporation to digitally enhance the former's field service operations and sales platform to provide premier experiences, consisting of drilling operations and project management, to the oil and gas industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies present in the field service management market. They are as follows:

Astea International Inc.

IFS

Oracle Corporation

GEOCONCEPT SAS

ClickSoftware

Workfront, Inc.

ServiceMax, Inc.

Accruen

OverIT

Praxedo

Zinier Inc.

FieldAware

Infor

SAP SE

Comarch SA

Other key market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Field Service Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value) Solution Services

Managed Services Professional Services

Consulting Implementation Training and Support By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-User (Value) Manufacturing IT and Telecommunications Healthcare and Life Sciences Energy and Utilities Retail and Consumer goods Construction Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/field-service-management-fsm-market-102215





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

IoT Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Techniques (Power System Assessments, Infrared thermography, Fluid Analysis, Circuit Monitor Analysis), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027



DevOps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Location Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User (Retail, Government, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Travel and Transportation, Telecommunications, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Endpoint Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026



Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Function (Operations-Focused, Customer-Facing), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



LiDAR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mechanical and Solid-state), By Deployment (Ground-based and Airborne), By Application (Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance System), Surveillance, Environment, Exploration and Detection and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application area (Insurance Claims, Services, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government,Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

