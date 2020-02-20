Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Groupon, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 6:41pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN). This investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, roughly a 23% drop over the past year. The Company also adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal year to $227.2 million, well below its November 2019 estimated financial projection of $270 million.

On this news, Groupon's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 44.3%, to close at $1.70 on February 19, 2020.

If you acquired Groupon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga