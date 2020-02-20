INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Groupon, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN ). This investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, roughly a 23% drop over the past year. The Company also adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal year to $227.2 million, well below its November 2019 estimated financial projection of $270 million.

On this news, Groupon's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 44.3%, to close at $1.70 on February 19, 2020.

If you acquired Groupon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.