Dream Industrial REIT February 2020 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) today announced its February 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The February distribution will be payable on March 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2020.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2019, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 209 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America. Its objective is to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT
Brian Pauls
Chief Executive Officer
416-365-2365
bpauls@dream.ca		 Lenis Quan
Chief Financial Officer
416-365-2353
lquan@dream.ca

Primary Logo

