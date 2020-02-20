Market Overview

CoreCivic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:  CXW) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share to be paid on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2020. 

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies.  The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

Contact: Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
  Media: Steve Owen - Managing Director, Communications - (615) 263-3107

