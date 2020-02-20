Market Overview

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend on Common Shares 4.8%

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 4.8% increase over the prior quarter's cash dividend and 38% growth since inception. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 cash dividend marks the sixth increase in six years. The first quarter dividend will be paid in cash on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2020.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O'Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com  
Phone: (757) 366-6684

