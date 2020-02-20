C-Suite Executives from Leading Dry Bulk and Tanker Companies on Navigating Through the Perfect Storm Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar to discuss about IMO 2020, the Coronavirus and the extended Chinese New Year that caused an adverse impact on demand and freight rates.



INTRODUCTORY REMARKS BY

Nicolas Bornozis, President - Capital Link, Inc.

FEATURED PANELISTS

Mr. Kim Ullmam, CEO - Concordia Maritime (STO: CCOR-B)

Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO – Premuda SpA

Mr.Valentios (Eddie) Valentis – President & CEO - Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Mr. StamatisTsantanis, Chairman & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

MODERATED BY

Randy Giveans, Maritime Shipping Group Head, Equity Analyst - Jefferies

WEBINAR OVERVIEW



IMO 2020, the Coronavirus and the extended Chinese New Year have created a kind of Perfect Storm for shipping across all sectors with adverse impact on demand and freight rates.



The webinar includes CEOs from leading dry bulk and tanker companies who will discuss how they have adapted to the IMO 2020 reality, how they are navigating through the current market conditions as the result of the Coronavirus and what to expect moving forward.



WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 45 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

ABOUT Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company with focus on safe, sustainable and reliable transportation of refined oil products, chemicals and vegetable oils. The Company's B shares were first listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1984.



For further information, visit the company's website https://www.concordiamaritime.com/en/

ABOUT Premuda SpA

The PREMUDA Group Management team has extensive shipping experience and a strong global network with all stakeholders in the international shipping & finance community, and brings a proven track record, having held Senior positions in public and private shipping & energy companies. The combination of PREMUDA shipping services and the PREMUDA present investor base, provide the depth and breadth needed to swiftly execute and manage investment opportunities both from a financial and a commercial/operational perspective.

The PREMUDA team of experienced shipping professionals and support staff today comprises 50 people, providing full Corporate, Commercial and Technical Management services for presently 13 vessels built 2001-2013, with Owner structures in Italy and UK.



For further information, visit the company's website: http://www.premuda.net/

ABOUT Pyxis Tankers

An emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features or modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of our fleet due to our strong customer relationships, competitive cost structure and experienced management team and founder, whose interests are squarely aligned with other shareholders. Our common shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Markets under the trading symbol ‘PXS.'



For further information, visit the company's website: http://pyxistankers.com/

ABOUT Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize shipping company listed in the US capital markets. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels, with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 dwt and an average fleet age of about 9.8 years.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP" and class A warrants under "SHIPW".



For further information, visit the company's website: https://www.seanergymaritime.com/en/

