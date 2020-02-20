DirectTrust Announces Platinum and Silver Sponsors of its 7th Annual Networking Reception at HIMSS20

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust is pleased to announce Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) as Platinum Sponsor and Health Catalyst, Harmony Health Solutions, and Velatura Public Benefit Corporation as Silver Sponsors of its 7th annual networking reception during HIMSS20, which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, March 9-13. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



"We're grateful to Konica Minolta for their Platinum Sponsorship of this year's event. They have made crucial investments in both our organization and in the success of their clients that use Direct Secure Messaging. We are privileged to count Konica Minolta, as well as Health Catalyst, Harmony Health Solutions, and Velatura Public Benefit Corporation among our member organizations, and honored to have these esteemed companies sponsor our upcoming networking reception," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe. "These organizations are dedicated to promoting and enhancing interoperability of healthcare information exchange. In doing so, they are advancing the use of Direct Secure Messaging, and ensuring its continued adoption as an easy and economical means of sharing data for care coordination and other purposes."

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a world-class provider and market leader in business and information technologies delivers cost-effective healthcare business solutions to improve the patient and provider experience through secure, efficient and interoperable workflow across the care continuum. With decades of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. "Konica Minolta works in close collaboration with healthcare organizations, like DirectTrust, which result in further advancements within the landscape. We strongly believe that open and collaborative innovation are impactful strides in brightening our future," said Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director of Healthcare IT Services, All Covered, Konica Minolta's IT Services Division.



Health Catalyst , a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.



Harmony Health Solutions (Harmony) has been designed by a team of medical and academic professionals to address an epidemic facing seniors in our country. Harmony is based on an FDA-cleared medical device and has been coupled with other diagnostic tools to allow for a specific transition of care. Our data will empower primary care physicians to know and understand the risks associated with their patient and be able to make rapid adjustments as needed. Harmony is a smaller, smarter, healthier medical technology that uses machine learning and data analysis as mechanisms to make diagnoses more consistent, personal, and effective—and to transform lives. Harmony seeks to contribute to the way information is gathered and transferred as we identify, influence, and inspire health care change all around us.



Velatura Public Benefit Corporation strategically aligns and connects people, organizations, technology, ideas and information to improve healthcare, simplify work and reduce costs. Offering market-driven solutions, as well as being the sole provider of Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services products and services, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation supports organizations in their mission to interoperate and streamline the sharing of pertinent electronic information.

DirectTrust's 7th annual networking reception will be held on March 10 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel , Salon 13-14, from 6:30-9:00pm EDT. Approximately 100 invited guests are expected to attend.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

