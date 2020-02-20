Market Overview

Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 10:20am   Comments
FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-353-6461. International callers may dial 334-323-0501. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

