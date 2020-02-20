Market Overview

First Advantage to Explore Screening Tools and Considerations in Upcoming Webinar

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 7:00am   Comments
ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:
First Advantage, the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:
Will host a one-hour, complimentary webinar, "Get a Quick Education: Marketplace Risk Screening Tools and Considerations."     

WHEN:
Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:
To register, click here.

DETAILS:
How organizations do business continues to evolve, and with it, so do the solutions available for screening and hiring workers. But not all tools are created equal, and some may pose risks to those venturing into new ways of buying, selling and employing in the sharing economy.

During "Get a Quick Education: Marketplace Risk Screening Tools and Considerations," Jeremy Gottschalk of Marketplace Risk and Pamela Q. Devata, Esq. of Seyfarth Shaw LLP will discuss the state of screening solutions. The panelists will consider the risks associated with "stranger" connections like rideshares and explore tools available for digital identity, screening and monitoring, even when not physically present. Attendees will also learn about what's coming over the horizon in terms of public data leveraging IP addresses, biometrics and more.

To register for this educational session, click here.

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
678-710-7298
elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com

Primary Logo

