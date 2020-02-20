Nuance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

February 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET

Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

The Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

March 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM ET

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be available at http://investor.nuance.com .

