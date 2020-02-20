Market Overview

Nuance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 7:00am   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    February 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET
  • Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
    The Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel
    March 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM ET

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be available at http://investor.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Investors
Tracy Krumme
SVP, Investor Relations
Nuance Communications, Inc.
781-565-4334
tracy.krumme@nuance.com

