Codexis to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on February 27

Globe Newswire  
February 20, 2020 7:00am   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Live Call: U.S. 855 890 8665
  International 720 634 2938
  Passcode 8768898
     
Live Webcast: Codexis IR Website  
  The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
     
Replay: U.S. 855 859 2056
  International 404 537 3406
  Passcode 8768898
  The replay will be available for 48 hours
   

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310 691 7100
jcain@lhai.com

