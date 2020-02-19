ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Fluor Corporation – FLR

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) resulting from allegations that Fluor may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is investigating the Company and as a result, Fluor's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 would be delayed. Fluor revealed that the SEC requested documents and information related to projects for which Fluor recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019. Fluor also stated that it is reviewing prior period reporting and it is possible it may have material errors in financial statements.

On this news, Fluor's share price fell $5.48 per share, or over 28%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $14.06 per share on February 19, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Fluor investors. If you purchased shares of Fluor please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1779.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

