Ralph Hamers to leave ING to become CEO of UBS

Ralph Hamers, CEO of ING, will step down from his position and leave ING as of 30 June 2020. After 29 years at ING he will join UBS on 1 September 2020 and will become Group Chief Executive Officer per 1 November 2020. Over the past six years Ralph Hamers has transformed ING into a leading digital bank, on the way to become the go-to financial platform for our customers. He created value for all stakeholders and played a leading role in driving sustainability efforts in the financial industry.

Hans Wijers, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING said: "Ralph has done an exemplary job in preparing our bank for the future with our Think Forward strategy. His vision and customer focus have been an inspiration throughout the years he served as CEO. We will continue to build on the foundations Ralph has laid and we have strong confidence in our strategic direction. We regret to see Ralph leave but want to thank him for all his contributions to ING and wish him well in the new role he will take up later this year. In the coming months Ralph will continue to lead ING and prepare for the transition of leadership."

Ralph Hamers said: "I am proud of what we have accomplished during the more than six years I had the privilege to lead ING. We completed our restructuring plan and paid back the Dutch State in full. We set the strategic course for ING based on our purpose of ‘empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business'. We grew our customer base by over 20%, with an increase of 70% in primary customers. I am convinced that the steps we have taken to prepare ING for a digital and mobile future will continue to pay off. In the coming months I will do my utmost to ensure my successor can sustain ING's success. This decision has been very hard for me having in mind the many talented and dedicated colleagues and friends I have worked with over the past 29 years. But I am also honoured to get the opportunity to lead an established institution like UBS."

Ralph Hamers has been ING's CEO since 2013. After joining ING in 1991 he held various management positions across the bank among which country manager in Romania and Belgium. In 2013 he was appointed to the Executive Board and Management Board Banking and later in the year became its chairman and CEO.

Until 30 June 2020 Ralph Hamers will remain in his role as CEO, running the daily business and working with the Executive Board and Management Board Banking to ensure a smooth transition. The Supervisory Board has full confidence in ING's strong management team and the continuation of the execution of our strategy. Further announcements on the succession process will be made if and when appropriate.

Note for editors

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr. ING presentations are available at SlideShare.



Press enquiries Investor enquiries Raymond Vermeulen ING Group Investor Relations +31 20 576 6369 +31 20 576 6396 Raymond.Vermeulen@ing.com Investor.Relations@ing.com ING PROFILE



ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 53,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.



ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA AS, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).



Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's ranking as Leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics and ‘A' rating in MSCI's ratings universe. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.



