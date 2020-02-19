TCN Worldwide Welcomes the Return of Pullinen Property Group

Dallas, TX, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Pullinen Property Group as the newest member to be selected to join TCN Worldwide. Pullinen Property Group is one of Australia's most respected and truly independent boutique tenant advisory firms.

Founded in 2002, Pullinen Property Group provides comprehensive tenant representation, corporate solutions, disposals, lease management and workplace strategy services. Representing clients of all sizes and industry sectors across the country, Pullinen Property Group is one of Australia's top commercial real estate tenant representation firms.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Pullinen Property Group back to our organization," stated Ross Ford. "Pullinen Property Group has distinguished itself as a leader in the marketplace. The company founder, Tom Pullinen has built a successful track record offering outstanding services to his clients for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected and experienced tier 1 tenant representatives in Australia. As a firm, Pullinen Property Group is one of the most known across all major markets."

Tom Pullinen, founder of Pullinen Property Group, commented, "We are extremely excited to once again be a part of TCN. TCN Worldwide is an outstanding organization and will provide our group with the ability to offer our clients an expanded array of real estate solutions on a local, national and international level. We are thrilled to join the many outstanding commercial real estate firms that make up TCN's growing member roster."

About Pullinen Property Group

Pullinen Property Group provides high quality and independent corporate real estate services to commercial tenants. Our focus is negotiating commercial property transactions and related issues on behalf of our clients. We provide unbiased advice with no conflicts or confusion.

Our extensive knowledge of and experience in the Australian commercial real estate markets makes sure we save our clients stress, effort, time, risk and money – especially our international clients. For more information, visit pullinenpropertygroup.com.au.

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

