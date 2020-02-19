CELANESE CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against Celanese Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on behalf of its stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Celanese Corp. has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Explaining the difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS, Celanese cited, among other things, a reserve related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

