NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 AT $.04 PER SHARE

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Dallas, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a quarterly dividend of four cents ($0.04) per share on its common stock payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2020. 

            NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and titanium dioxide products businesses.

* * * * *

SOURCE:  NL Industries, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
