Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a Single-Tenant Retail Property for $7.06 Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) (the "Company") announced the acquisition of a net-leased retail income property for a purchase price of approximately $7.06 million.



The Company acquired a 12-screen theater with approximately 10.1 years remaining on the lease term. The property was developed in 1987 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2018. The property is in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, just south of Nashua, New Hampshire and lies within the major retail corridor of New Hampshire's second largest city. The tenant is American Multi-Cinema, Inc. a subsidiary of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded company. Approximately 36 miles from Boston, the property sits on 8.7 acres and the area boasts household incomes of approximately $113,000 within a 3-mile radius.

Including this single-tenant net leased retail income property, the Company's portfolio now consists of 25 properties located in 18 markets and 12 states across 14 industries, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.5 years. The Company has acquired approximately $27.6 million of single-tenant net leased properties year-to-date.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

