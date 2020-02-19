Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on February 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Presentation materials may be accessed on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2019, Uniti owns 6.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 630 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

