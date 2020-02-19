Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. INCREASES DIVIDEND, ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Milwaukee, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter of 2020 on Feb. 19, 2020. This represents an increase of 1.3% from its fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable March 20, 2020 to the shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of March 5, 2020.

Additionally, the board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional 10 million shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. common stock. The board authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization approved in February 2018. As of the end of 2019, 8.2 million shares remained on that share repurchase authorization.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-F)

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga