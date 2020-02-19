Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
Three Lincoln Centre
5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1700
Dallas, Texas  75240-2697		 Contact:   Janet G. Keckeisen
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy and
Investor Relations
(972) 233-1700
Press Release    

KRONOS_Bildmarke R-110314

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DALLAS, TEXAS – February 19, 2020 – Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:  KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2020.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga