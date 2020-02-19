Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ECN Capital Schedules Q4-2019 Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company") announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2019 after markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2019.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:

  Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20200226.html  
       
  Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560
  
    International 1-604-638-5345  
    Passcode 47234#  
       
  Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations  

The webcast will be available until March 26, 2020. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until May 26, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 4132#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
647-649-4634
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga