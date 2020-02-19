ECN Capital Schedules Q4-2019 Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company") announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2019 after markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2019.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20200226.html Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560

International 1-604-638-5345 Passcode 47234# Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until March 26, 2020. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until May 26, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 4132#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com