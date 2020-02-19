Market Overview

T2 Biosystems to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

Management is scheduled to present Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.t2biosystems.com

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Resistance™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease. 

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406

