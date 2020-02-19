INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR ). This investigation concerns whether James River has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 8, 2019, the Company revealed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. Raiser LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell by $11.06, or 22.6%, to close at $37.88 on October 9, 2019.

