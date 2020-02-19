MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Hosts Jim Hogan and Methodics' Simon Butler on Bootstrapping a Startup to Profitability

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem



WHAT: Hosts Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC., and Simon Butler, CEO and founder of Methodics as they explore bootstrapping a startup that created a new market segment called IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM).



WHEN: Friday, April 3, from noon until 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and the program beginning at noon.



WHERE: SEMI, 673 S. Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas, Calif.



Hogan and Butler will highlight how Methodics moved from startup to profitable company by leveraging the Enterprise Software product lifecycle management (PLM) segment into a design-centric IPLM workspace for chip designers. Attendees will learn about the shortcomings of PLM products and Methodics' ability to pave the "last mile" of PLM, completing the "digital thread" from system design to the semiconductor level.



Audience participation will be encouraged.



About Jim Hogan and Simon Butler



Hogan, an experienced senior executive, has worked in the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry for more than 40 years, and serves as a board director for electronic design automation, intellectual property, semiconductor equipment, material science and IT companies.



Butler, a graduate of the University of Manchester in Manchester, England, has more than 20 years of IC engineering experience. His background includes DSP/FFT processor core and 64bit MIPS processor development, x86 methodology consulting, and EDA tools for physical floorplanning and mixed-signal/analog layout. Previously, Butler held various technical lead and engineering management positions at High Level Design Systems (now part of Cadence), Sandcraft, Cadence and Sabio Labs (acquired by Magma, now part of Synopsys). He founded IC Methods in 2000 and co-founded Methodics in 2011.



Registration



Members of the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem are welcome to attend. It is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance and SEMI member companies. Non-members and guests can attend for a fee of $25. Registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/38A8iXG



About the Electronic System Design Alliance



The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.



