Eastman Board Elects New Director

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has elected Edward L. Doheny II as a director. Doheny is President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Sealed Air Corporation, a global leader in essential packaging solutions.



"We are pleased to welcome Ted to Eastman's Board of Directors," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. "Ted's extensive corporate management experience and expertise in manufacturing through his high-level positions at several global industrial and manufacturing companies allow him to offer a valuable perspective on the Company's strategy for sustainable long-term growth focused on technology, innovation, and operational excellence."

Doheny joined Sealed Air Corporation in 2017 from Joy Global, Inc., where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director from December 2013 until its sale to Komatsu, and as Executive Vice President and as President and Chief Operating Officer of Joy Global's Underground Mining Machinery business from 2006 to 2013. Doheny previously served for more than 20 years at Ingersoll-Rand where he held various senior executive and management positions, including President of Industrial Technologies and President of the Air Solutions Group.

Doheny received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Cornell University and a Master of Science degree in Management from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

