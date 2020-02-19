WheelTug and IndiGo Sign LOI

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you grow a world-class airline in a market constrained by infrastructure, capacity, competition, regulatory and emissions limitations?



IndiGo has found the answer.

The Indian aerospace market is unlike any other. The market is extremely promising from a demand perspective. Commercial air services at the ten busiest airports have grown between 50% and 160% over the last five years. While that market demand is extremely attractive, other aspects of the region are far more challenging.

Indian airlines face:

Limited airport capacity as airport tarmac space is often severely limited by surrounding, densely populated, urban areas.

Emissions constraints in a country striving for a significantly cleaner future.

Regulatory pressures on on-time performance that result in schedule padding and lower effective utilization.

And a brutal competitive space that has bankrupted multiple airlines.

The winners in this market will be those airlines that find solutions to these challenges. IndiGo, an airline projected to be the largest in the world by fleet size, will be one of them.

IndiGo recently signed a Letter of Intent reserving a large number of WheelTug® systems. WheelTug provides onboard electric motors, mounted into the nosewheel of aircraft, that will revolutionize ground operations. These simple systems enable aircraft to travel on the ground without tugs or engines. They will enable far more manoeuvrability and independence for aircraft in the ramp area.

To complement the e-taxi system, IndiGo pilots will also have access to the WheelTug Vision camera/sensor array installed alongside the e-taxi system. Panoramic views displayed in the cockpit will provide pilots with the situational awareness required to manoeuvre aircraft quickly and safely.

This is a game-changer for the Indian market.

By moving aircraft in and out of gates faster (and in some cases, shortening time at the gate as well), IndiGo will be uniquely situated to make the most out of Indian airports limited tarmac availability.

By significantly reducing emissions for aircraft and eliminating emissions from pushback tugs, IndiGo will be able to run cleaner and more efficient ground operations than any other airline.

By reducing delays caused by ground equipment (particularly pushback tugs and congestion delays caused by jet start procedures and jet blast safety margins), IndiGo will be able to schedule their operations more tightly and realize far greater utilization than their competition – without concern for the financial penalties that prevent other airlines from doing the same.

And by increasing efficiency, utilization and improving the passenger experience, IndiGo will be able to edge out their competition, offering prices and services that cannot be matched by any other airline in the Indian market.

IndiGo has shown its leadership in the market and its dedication to serving the Indian market with ever more efficient, comfortable and affordable commercial air services.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer low fares and on-time, courteous, hassle-free service. With its fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers 1500+ daily flights and connects 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goindigo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .