Simian Chooses Kornit Atlas for Scaling of Direct-to-Garment Apparel Decoration

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announces Netherlands-based Simian , an online total print provider to more than half a million businesses and end-consumers, is implementing the Kornit Atlas digital direct-to-garment (DTG) system to increase its capacity for delivering sustainable, retail-ready decorated apparel on demand. Simian is the parent company of online print providing sites Reclameland , Drukland , and Flyerzone .



Having established itself as a total print solutions provider for signage, banners, posters, flags, and other digitally printed textiles, Simian first entered the decorated apparel market by implementing two entry-level, single-pallet DTG systems. Kornit Atlas, which can imprint more than a thousand garments per day with a single operator, will enable them to increase capacity to accommodate ongoing growth in this line of business.

Offering lower total cost of ownership than other DTG systems, Atlas meets the retail quality, wash and light fastness, and sustainability standards of the world's largest apparel brands. Simian will use the system for nontoxic decoration of baby apparel and accessories, in addition to t-shirts, polos, sweaters, vests, and tote bags.

"A two-time Bronze FD Gazelle winner, Simian prints every item it sells without outsourcing, and as the only printing company in Belgium and the Netherlands serving customers in the evenings and on Sundays, we set the standard for on-demand production," says Wouter Haan, Founder and Owner of Simian. "We're also the only online printing company in this region innovating within its own production facility, and we've continued to expand that facility to handle new and exciting technologies so we can continue to lead. Based on our experiences with digital thus far, we see great opportunities for textile print production, so investing in Kornit is investing in our future."

Haan noted that Simian's facility can accommodate additional DTG systems as necessary.

"Simian prides itself on being the premier online print provider to the Benelux region, and their focus on round-the-clock on-demand fulfillment makes them a natural partner for Kornit, which offers a scalability no other DTG supplier can match," said Omer Kulka, Kornit's EVP of Marketing and Product Strategy. "We are proud to welcome Simian to the Kornit customer family, and look forward to supporting their growth in the years to come."

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press release

Kornit Digital Europe GmbH

Wahlerstr. 6

40472 Duesseldorf, Germany

Tel: +49 211 200 55-0

www.kornit.com

Press contact

Carmen Deville Makover

Head of Global PR

carmen.makover@kornit.com