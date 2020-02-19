MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge Connected Things Conference to Highlight Opportunities and Challenges at the Intersection of IoT, AI and Machine Learning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 23, 2020, the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Cambridge will convene Connected Things 2020 , an annual conference focusing on the value and potential of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).



Billions of connected devices are now producing enormous amounts of data. That data is critical in order to train the machines and make AI better. Using AI in both enterprise and consumer IoT applications can further its utility by enhancing the ability to optimize and automate processes, perform predictive maintenance, save money and create better customer experiences.

"The combination of IoT, AI and ML will be extraordinarily powerful," said Connected Things Conference Chair Mark Thirman. "Turning data into something useful is creating a phenomenon we're calling Insight Driven Computing, which will make autonomous driving safer, manufacturing more intelligent, and will be the backbone of truly smart cities."

Slated for March 23, 2020 at the MIT Media Lab, the annual MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge (MITEF) Connected Things conference will bring together internationally recognized industry leaders to share their insights on topics ranging from 5G and digital infrastructure to Industrial IoT and the competitive advantages and dangers of IoT, Big Data, and AI.

This year, Connected Things has teamed up with the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) who will also present a panel. The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). "Given that the largest IoT deployments worldwide are enterprise or industrial focused, it makes sense to welcome IIC and their members to our conference," says Thirman.

Connected Things 2020 will include keynotes and a fireside chat from:

"Virtually every business and consumer market is being disrupted by advancements in AI, machine language and IoT – and we're still in the early innings," said Evolv Technology Co-founder Michael Ellenbogen. "Evolv is using that combination of advanced technologies to redefine the weapons-screening and threat detection space. We look forward to sharing what we've learned through delivering systems to hundreds of organizations around the world and across multiple end-markets—from schools and entertainment venues to workplaces and houses of worship."

Other sessions at Connected Things 2020 will cover topics such as:



The conference will also include a lunch & learn session hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) entitled, " Putting all the Buzzwords to Work in the Cloud: IoT, AI and ML ", and will conclude with a cocktail networking reception.

Event sponsors include American Tower , Evolv Technology , Nutter and Very .

Event Details

March 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst St., Cambridge, Mass.

Full agenda, registration and more information available on the Connected Things 2020 website .

Follow MITEF Cambridge on Twitter at @mitefcmb and Connected Things 2020 with #ConnectedThings2020.

About MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge

MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge is part of a global organization of dedicated professionals with local chapters whose purpose is to help early-stage technology entrepreneurs succeed faster by providing practical and relevant programming tailored for entrepreneurs to help them tackle real-world challenges. For more information visit: https://www.mitforumcambridge.org/

