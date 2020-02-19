Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (presentation at 5:10pm PT)

San Francisco, California

KeyBanc 15th Annual Emerging Technology Conference

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 (presentation at 1:00pm PT)

San Francisco, California

SunTrust Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

New York, New York

Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

New York, New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website , and a replay will be available shortly after each live webcast.

