Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tizona to Present at The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, announced today that Scott Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, will present at The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 4th at 2:00pm ET in Boston, MA.

The corporate presentation will be made available on the "news" section of the Tizona website at www.tizonatx.com.

About Tizona Therapeutics, Inc. 

Tizona is a privately held, clinical-stage immunotherapy company that develops first-in-class medicines to deliver transformational benefits for people with cancer. Tizona translates scientific breakthroughs into therapeutics that stimulate the immune system and counter immune suppression. Tizona's lead program, TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. It is currently being studied in a phase 1/1b clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 agent and standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556).

Contact:

Investors:
Shari Annes, Annes Associates
sannes@annesassociates.com
650-888-0902 

Media:
Janet Graesser
jgraesser@tizonatx.com
917-685-8799

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga