IBI Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2020 7:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 after markets close on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. IBI's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present IBI's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.  IBI is also pleased to introduce a live audio webcast option for this call, and future conference calls, to maximize accessibility for the investment community. 

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2183322/DBBDE8C3D48D3275D95AF38335B50C39


Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-888-396-8064
Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8649

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541
Replay: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8677
Replay Passcode: 990269#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website. The conference call replay will be available until March 20, 2020.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,600 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.


For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON  M5V 2Y7          
Tel:  1-416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

