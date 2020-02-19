Atlantic Healthcare Appoints Finance Industry Veteran Andrew Jones to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Healthcare plc ("Atlantic Healthcare" or "Company"), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics that address unmet patient needs and rare diseases, with a focus on gastroenterology, announces the appointment of Andrew Jones as a non-executive director, bringing more than 25 years of international capital market experience in New York, London & Hong Kong to the Board Of Directors.



Moreover, Thomas Wellner, Chairman of Board of Directors for the last three years, will retire. Current Board member Andrew Boyce will be Chairman on an interim basis, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Andrew Jones has had a long and successful career with Barclays, holding a number of senior leadership positions culminating in Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, a position which he retired from in 2017. While at Barclays, Andrew was a member of the Barclays Capital Services Board, Group Operational Risk & Control Committee, Global Corporate & Investment Banking Executive Committee and the Regional Audit & Risk Committee.

Thomas Wellner, who has served as Chairman of Atlantic since 2017 and has been a member of the Board for the past 12 years, is retiring due to increased commitments elsewhere. He will continue to support the company as a shareholder and adviser.

Andrew Boyce represents a significant family office shareholding in Atlantic Healthcare and was one of its founding investors in 2006. Since 1987, Andrew has managed his family's private office, which has diverse commercial interests including medical investments. He has significant experience as a director on multiple boards and is a member of the board of UK listed Hardide plc since June 2012.

Andrew Boyce, Interim Chairman of Atlantic Healthcare, said: "I am delighted to welcome Andrew Jones to the Board. He brings significant additional corporate expertise, with in-depth capital markets and transaction experience across a number of continents, including the U.S., EU and Asia. This will be of great benefit to Atlantic as we continue our growth strategy.

"I would also like to express my sincere appreciation for Thomas Wellner's commitment to Atlantic over the last 12 years. Tom has always been a valuable source of knowledge and the company is deeply grateful for his dedicated service. We look forward to his continued support and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Andrew Jones, Non-Executive Director, said: "I am delighted to join Atlantic as a non-executive Director and have the opportunity to work with such a strong international Board and talented Executive team."

About Atlantic Healthcare

Atlantic Healthcare plc is acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics that can address unmet needs of patients who are managed by healthcare professionals in hospital and specialist care environments. It has a focus on treatments that can address the unmet medical needs in gastroenterology. The Company owns the exclusive worldwide rights to alicaforsen, a novel antisense drug in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In 2019, it also acquired the global rights to renzapride, which has the potential to address the unmet needs of multiple orphan disease patient groups suffering gastrointestinal motility disorders.

In due course Atlantic Healthcare intends to commercialize its products in Europe and the U.S. using a specialist sales team targeting healthcare professionals based in hospitals and specialist care centers. The Company plans to partner with established pharmaceutical companies to commercialize its products in the rest of the world.

The Company is led by an experienced international Board and Leadership Team, with deep roots and a proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry.

