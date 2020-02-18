Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sensata Technologies to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2020 6:36pm   Comments
Share:

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Jeffrey Cote, President, Chief Operating Officer and incoming CEO, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, which is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users.  For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries.  With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.  For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Investor Contact:

Joshua Young
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (508) 236-2196
Joshua.Young@sensata.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga