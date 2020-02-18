Calibre Delivers on Fourth Quarter 2019 Production and Costs; Reports Consolidated 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB, OTCQX:CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Full Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis documents can be found at www.sedar.com and the Company's website, www.calibremining.com. All figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.



FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered on cost guidance for the fourth quarter with all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 at El Limon, La Libertad and Consolidated at $928/oz, $889/oz and $959/oz, respectively;

at El Limon, La Libertad and Consolidated at $928/oz, $889/oz and $959/oz, respectively; Delivered on production guidance at El Limon with fourth quarter production of 15,440 ounces of gold;

Delivered on production guidance at La Libertad with fourth quarter production of 18,066 ounces of gold;

Cash generated from operating activities of $20.7 million for Q4 2019;

Net income per share of $0.01 for Q4 2019; Adjusted net income per share 1 of $0.04 for Q4 2019;

of $0.04 for Q4 2019; Ended 2019 with a cash balance of $32.9 million;

Completed an updated resource estimate for the development stage Pavon project, with a 318% increase in the indicated resource to 230,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 5.16 g/t;

Commenced an initial $13 million, ~47,000 metre resource expansion and discovery drilling program;

Announced high-grade drill results from El Limon including: 18.65 g/t Au over 5.1m estimated true width; and

Announced high-grade drill results from Amalia including: 17.84 g/t Au over 7.0m estimated true width.

Russell Ball, CEO of Calibre stated: "Since closing the transaction with B2Gold in October 2019, I am very pleased with the team's accomplishments including delivering on guidance with production of 33,506 ounces at AISC of $959/oz. We continue to see opportunities for improved efficiencies as we integrate the two operations to maximize the value from our combined asset base.

Our drilling program was accelerated in February 2020, with six drill rigs now active at La Libertad and El Limon. Recently released drilling results strengthen our belief in the resource expansion and discovery potential at La Libertad, the Amalia prospect and El Limon, which have produced over 5.2 million ounces of gold.

Our goals for 2020 are to continue to optimize and integrate our operations, deliver on 2020 production and cost guidance and exit the year debt free and with a robust treasury."

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Financial Results2

$000 (except per share and per ounce amounts) Q4 2019

Q4 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $57,763 - $57,763 - Cost of sales (including depletion and depreciation)3 $ (44,419 ) - $ (44,419 ) - Mine operating income3 $13,344 - $13,344 - Net income (loss) $3,130 (282) $920 (935) Net income (loss) per share $0.01 (0.01) $0.01 (0.03) Adjusted net income (loss) per share1 $0.04 (0.01) $0.10 (0.03) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities $20,675 (120) $19,167 (635) CAPEX (accrual basis) $9,997 - $10,013 6 Exploration (accrual basis) $1,670 134 $3,796 1,706 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $1,481 - $1,481 - Total Cash Cost ($/oz)1 $866 - $866 - AISC ($/oz)1 $959 - $959 -

2. Consolidated financial and operational information for Q4 2019 and 2019 includes the results from El Limon and La Libertad for the period from October 15, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Prior to October 15, 2019, Calibre was an exploration stage company with no gold production or gold sales.

3. Cost of sales includes a write up of $8.4 million, and consequently a reduction of mine operating income of the same amount, related to the valuation of metal inventory acquired on the purchase of the Nicaragua Assets on October 15, 2019, which was expensed during the period ended December 31, 2019.

El Limon - Financial Information

El Limon generated revenue of $27.3 million on sales of 18,412 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,482 per ounce.

Cost of sales (including depreciation) was $23.6 million. Included in cost of sales is $5.9 million related to the write-up of inventory to fair value related to purchase price accounting. Total Cash Costs1 and AISC1 were $887 and $928 per ounce, respectively, with the Company delivering below its AISC guidance of between $950 and $990 per ounce. Mine operating income was $3.7 million and cash flows from operations were $13.2 million.

Capital expenditures were $8.8 million, including $5.7 million of capitalized stripping at Limon Central Phase 2, $2.0 million of Veta Nueva underground development and $0.6 million at Limon Central. In addition, the Company incurred $0.5 million of exploration expenditures, of which $0.4 million was incurred at Limon Norte and $0.1 million at other projects.

La Libertad - Financial Information

La Libertad generated revenue of $30.5 million on sales of 20,581 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,481 per ounce.

Cost of sales (including depreciation) was $20.9 million. Included in cost of sales is $2.5 million related to the write-up of inventory to fair value related to purchase price accounting. Total Cash Costs1 and AISC1 were $847 and $889, respectively, below guidance of AISC of between $930 and $960 per ounce. Mine operating income was $9.6 million and cash flows from operations were $11.3 million.

Capital expenditures were $1.2 million, including $0.5 million at Jabali open pit and $0.7 million of sustaining capital. In addition, the Company incurred $1.2 million of exploration expenditures.

Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income1

Net income (loss) per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.01 (2018: $(0.03)) and for the fourth quarter was $0.01 (Q4 2018: $(0.01)). When adjusting for one-time items, the Company's Adjusted net income per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.04, as detailed below:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation ($000) Q4 2019 Net income $3,130 Add: Transaction Related Costs (net of taxation effects) Advisory and legal $2,408 Inventory increases to "fair value" for Purchase Price Accounting $5,881 Loss on settlement of convertible debenture $462 Adjusted net income $11,881 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 298,742 Adjusted net income per share $0.04



Operational Results

The following operational results are for the period beginning October 15, 2019 until December 31, 2019:

Description El Limon La Libertad Consolidated Ore Milled (tonnes) 100,221 353,254 453,475 Ore Milled Grade (g/t Au) 5.74 1.74 2.62 Recovery (%) 91.3 96.4 94.0 Gold Production (ounces) 15,440 18,066 33,506 Gold Sold (ounces) 18,412 20,581 38,993



El Limon - Operating Information

Mine production consisted of 65,985 tonnes at an average grade of 5.39 g/t gold from the Limon Central ("LC") Phase 1 open-pit and 37,291 tonnes at an average grade of 6.23 g/t gold from the Santa Pancha underground mine. For 2020, the Company expects to continue generating its mill feed from the mines at Santa Pancha and LC Phase 1, with approximately 60% of the mill feed coming from LC Phase 1.

While mining at LC Phase 1 continues, a large stripping campaign for LC Phase 2 has been on-going with approximately 3.2 million tonnes of waste material mined during the period from October 15, 2019 to December 31, 2019. The campaign will continue at LC Phase 2 with the plan of exposing and milling LC Phase 2 ore in the second half of 2020. In addition, development of the Veta Nueva underground mine is ongoing and will continue in 2020.

El Limon achieved gold production of 15,440 ounces driven by an average mill grade of 5.74 g/t gold and recovery of 91.3% from 100,221 tonnes of ore milled. Total production was within guidance of between 14,000 and 17,000 ounces (announced on October 21, 2019).

La Libertad - Operating Information

As disclosed on November 21, 2019 and on January 14, 2020, Calibre suspended blasting activities at its Jabali underground mine as artisanal mining activities have caused localized ground instability impacting approximately 20 households, several hundred metres from the Jabali underground mine. The government is well advanced with its negotiations, a relocation site has been identified, preliminary plans and relocation compensation have been presented, and regular discussions continue. Currently, Calibre anticipates recommencing operations during the third quarter of 2020.

Despite the hiatus of activities at Jabali underground, La Libertad achieved gold production of 18,066 ounces, within guidance of between 17,000 and 20,000 ounces (announced on October 21, 2019), demonstrating the value in having a portfolio of assets.

The majority of La Libertad's mine production consisted of 71,089 tonnes with an average grade of 3.57 g/t gold from the San Juan open-pit, 107,756 tonnes with an average grade of 2.14 g/t gold from the Jabali Antena open-pit, and 167,450 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t gold of heap leach "spent ore". The material from Jabali underground mine totaled 3,346 tonnes at 4.24 g/t gold.

During 2019, as part of an ongoing efficiency review, Calibre idled one of the two ball mills at La Libertad, reducing throughput to approximately 1.6 million tonnes per annum (from 2.2 million tonnes per annum), focusing on higher margin production.

With favorable in-country transportation costs, 2.7 million tonnes of installed annual mill capacity between the two properties, reliable infrastructure, Calibre we will continue to evaluate the opportunity to optimize our consolidated mine and process plans as we look to develop a "hub and spoke" approach to maximizing value from our combined Nicaraguan asset base.

COMPANY OUTLOOK

2020 Production and Cost Guidance

On December 4, 2019, the Company announced 2020 production and cost guidance, as outlined below:

Description El Limon La Libertad Consolidated Gold Production (oz) 70,000 - 75,000 70,000 - 75,000 140,000 - 150,000 Total Cash Costs ($/oz)(1) $740 - $780 $930 - $970 $840 - $890 AISC ($/oz)(1) $875 - $925 $1,050 - $1,100 $1,020 - $1,060 Growth Capital ($ millions) $14 - $16 $10 - $12 $24 - $28 Near-Mine Drilling ($ millions) $3 - $4 $9 - $10 $12 - $14 G&A ($ millions) N/A N/A $6 - $7



The Company expects to invest approximately $13 million to expand existing resources through near-mine resource delineation and discovery drilling (heavily focused at La Libertad), and $5 million on development at Pavon. The Company will continue to advance Pavon, with a planned 10,000 metre drilling program in 2020 while progressing the permitting process, environmental impact assessment ("EIA"), mine development and mine engineering.

In 2020, the Company expects to continue advancing cost saving opportunities, as well as optimizing and improving production efficiencies at El Limon and La Libertad. This will include managing the mines as integrated operations through implementing "hub-and-spoke" approach, rather than as stand-alone entities, reviewing supply chain synergies and optimizing contracted services. With the focus on higher margin ounces, Calibre will continue to pursue opportunities to haul higher grade ore mined from various sources, including Pavon, given the favorable in-country infrastructure and haulage costs and surplus processing capacity at the La Libertad mill.

