Osmotica to Present at 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink34/osmt/

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

