Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19, 2020

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare, and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:50 p.m. EST

DATE: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
   
TIME: 1:50-2:20 p.m., Eastern Time (EST)
   

A link to the live audio webcast of the event will be available at:

ir.bombardier.com

The replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier Inc. uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Bombardier Inc. is routinely posted on its website and accessible at bombardier.com. Investors are hereby notified information about regular dividends declared and paid by Bombardier is only made available through its website, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information  
Jessica McDonald Nabil Pertick
Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs Director, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc. Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481  +1 514 861 5727

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga