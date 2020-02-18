David Rudd Joins Husch Blackwell

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran deal lawyer David R. Rudd has joined Husch Blackwell as a partner in the firm's Technology, Manufacturing & Transportation industry group. His practice is focused on complex corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and related financings for public and private companies and private investment funds.

Considered one of the leading corporate lawyers in Utah, Rudd is ranked in the Chambers USA legal directory, which notes that he has "notable experience in corporate matters, including the negotiation of complex M&A and financing deals" and that he "often represents clients in the private equity sphere."

Rudd is based in Husch Blackwell's new Salt Lake City office.

"We think very highly of David and the incredible track record of success he has amassed during his career," said Joe Orlet, the leader of Husch Blackwell's Technology, Manufacturing & Transportation industry group. "David will be a valuable resource for our clients who are contemplating transactions, both here in the U.S. and crossborder, and his experience as a problem-solver and someone who get things done is a great fit with our industry-focused team."

Rudd has handled deals across an impressive range of transaction types, industries, and geographies, including the People's Republic of China and numerous Latin American countries. Rudd has resided outside of the U.S. for much of his career, either on a full- or part-time basis, including over a decade's residence in Mexico City. He is trusted by U.S.-based and international clients to navigate the cultural and commercial challenges inherent in crossborder investments and acquisitions. He also has substantial experience with guiding non-U.S. companies through the complexities of accessing the U.S. capital markets.

"The more I learned about Husch Blackwell, the more apparent it became that this firm was an excellent fit for me," said Rudd. "Husch Blackwell has long been regarded as a leader in the area of middle-market M&A, but the firm's platform scales up easily, enabling it to tackle larger transactions when needed. My clients will appreciate the high level of client service that defines Husch Blackwell, as well as the highly talented transactional teams we can field."

Rudd has a B.A. from Brigham Young University and graduated in 1982 from Pepperdine University School of Law. He is a Trustee of the World Trade Center, Mexico Utah Business Council, and the Wayne Brown Institute. He has served as a lecturer at the David Eccles Graduate School of Business at the University of Utah and frequently speaks at leading conferences on topics related to international and domestic business and legal matters.

