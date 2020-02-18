WeissLaw LLP: First Horizon National Corp. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Horizon National Corporation ("FHN" or the "Company") (NYSE:FHN) in connection with its proposed acquisition of IBERIABANK Corporation ("IBKC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IBKC shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of FHN for each IBKC share they hold. If the deal is consummated, FHN shareholders will own 56% of the combined company and IBKC shareholders will own the remaining 44% of the combined company.



The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws, in particular whether FHN's board of directors has disclosed sufficient information in the Company's public filings to permit FHN shareholders to cast a fully informed vote on the proposed acquisition, and whether the proposed acquisition is in the best interest of FHN shareholders.

