FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 19, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2020.



