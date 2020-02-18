Market Overview

FactSet Declares Dividend

February 18, 2020
NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share.  The cash dividend will be paid on March 19, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                                                            
Rima Hyder                                                                                 
+1 857.265.7523                                                                          
rima.hyder@factset.com

