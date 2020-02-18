PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Cord Christensen, and Chief Financial Officer, John Newland, will participate at the 2020 Animal Health Summit, hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in New York City, NY.



The presentation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com .

About PetIQ

