PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2020 8:00am   Comments
EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Cord Christensen, and Chief Financial Officer, John Newland, will participate at the 2020 Animal Health Summit, hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in New York City, NY.

The presentation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services.  The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska.  The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services.  PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.  For more information, visit www.PetIQ.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
 ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

