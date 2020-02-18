Market Overview

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2020 8:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Press Releases & Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D. 
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ana Fullmer
Corporate Media Relations W2Owcg
afullmer@wcgworld.com
202-507-0130

