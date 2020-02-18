Dr. Don Rich Joins Esoterica Capital LLC as Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esoterica Capital LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Don Rich has agreed to join as Chief Investment Officer and co-founder.



Don brings to Esoterica one of the most diverse experiences in the investment management profession, having worked in almost all facets of the industry: Endowments - Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's endowment, he was a portfolio manager, a member of the prestigious asset allocation committee and Director of Research; Private Pension Plans - as a portfolio manager and Director of Risk Management for Dow Chemical Company's defined benefits investments team; Buy-Side - as a portfolio manager and Director of Research at Wellington Management Company and MFC Global Investment Management, the asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corporation, where he was Head of Tactical Asset Allocation; Sell-Side - at State Street Associates, a division of State Street Corporation, providing customized products and solutions; Consulting - as President of Rich Consulting, Don priced/valued numerous exotic option structures and option-like exposures. In addition to his strong experience, Don has successfully applied his quantitative skills to all public asset classes.

Don graduated from the University of Illinois with B.S. and M.S. degrees and holds a Ph.D. in Quantitative Finance from Virginia Tech. During his academic career, he received early tenure, published over twenty scientific journal articles, received 3 research awards (including the Graham-Dodd Award of Excellence from Financial Analysts Journal for "The Mismeasurement of Risk") and served as Associate Editor for Journal of Financial Engineering and Journal of Derivatives.

"It is a great honor to be re-united with Don, having benefitted from his knowledge and experience during the early years of my career," said Qindong (Bruce) Liu, CEO and co-founder of Esoterica. "I look forward to working with Don as he spearheads our asset allocation products and risk management across all strategies and in the communication of our direct-to-consumer content," said Karan Trehan, Chairman and co-founder of Esoterica.

