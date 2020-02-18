Nina Vellayan Joins Xeeva as its New President and Chief Executive Officer

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered indirect spend management solutions, announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Nina Vellayan as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Xeeva is focused on automating indirect spend management solutions through the power of proprietary AI processes, methods, and algorithms. Its technology and proprietary AI are uniquely centered on indirect spend use cases. Founded in Detroit, the heart of the U.S. automotive industry, Xeeva initially started in the automotive industry and has since expanded into new industries. Xeeva's solutions are horizontal across industries, while client engagement is vertical in recognition of the unique ecosystems and regulations in specific industries.

As Xeeva's President and CEO, Nina will build on the company's momentum with the development of additional initiatives to maximize client experiences, expand its offerings, and accelerate growth. She will also be focusing on building new sales channels and strategic partnerships.

"With over 25 years of experience, Nina has a successful background with private and public companies, large and small companies, enterprise SaaS, and building high-performance management teams. Nina has a unique entrepreneurial leadership style that has repeatedly shown measurable results due to her effective planning, organizational, and communication skills, as well as her solution-oriented approach to problem-solving. We are pleased to have Nina as Xeeva's CEO and I am eager to see her leverage her expertise and leadership to accelerate future growth," commented Paul Winn, Xeeva's Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the team at Xeeva, Nina was an investor and acting CEO of Stewardship Technology, Inc. She has also held multiple senior-level executive and investor positions within financial, payments, and software technology organizations, including CEO of FrontStream Payments, Inc., COO of Official Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAY), and a divisional President at Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM).

"Xeeva is an incredible indirect spend management software provider that has immense potential," said Nina. "I am excited to join the company and assist in advancing Xeeva's achievements. I am already impressed by the technology and products, the talented and passionate people that work here, and the overall drive to reach higher. I look forward to interacting with the management team to implement successful strategic and tactical leadership, drive organizational improvements, and instill a common vision for developing a prosperous organization."

Xeeva has been continuously growing over the last few years due to an infusion of new working capital led by PeakEquity Partners and its unique patented technology that has received multiple accolades from industry analysts. To learn more about Xeeva, visit www.xeeva.com.

Nina replaces Founder Dilip Dubey who continues to be a member of Xeeva's Board of Directors.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement and automation of indirect spend management solutions. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn't even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

