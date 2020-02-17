Market Overview

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Globe Newswire  
February 17, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Land Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019, Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EST  
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wvqc3fhm  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- Please call (855) 363-1762  
Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 27, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 3596941.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through April 20, 2020.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

