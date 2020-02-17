Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Golar LNG Limited – Q4 2019 results presentation

Globe Newswire  
February 17, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:

Golar LNG's 4th Quarter 2019 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Tuesday February 25, 2020. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 3:00 P.M (London Time) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join the webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlng.com and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference

Call-in numbers:
International call +44 2071 928 000
UK Free call 0800 376 7922
US Toll +1 631 510 7495
USA Free call 866 966 1396
Norway Toll +47 23 96 02 64
Norway Free call 800 51874
The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 5398932

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

Please download the presentation material from www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:

United Kingdom +44 3333 009 785
United States +1 917 677 7532
Norway +47 21 03 42 35
- followed by replay access number 5398932.   This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga