ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Airbus SE; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – EADSY, EADSF

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY, EADSF)) resulting from allegations that Airbus may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 31, 2020, media outlets reported that Airbus had agreed to a deal with U.S., U.K. and French prosecutors to settle bribery and export-control violations against the Company for €3.6 billion ($4 billion). Pursuant to the settlement, Airbus also agreed to appoint an external compliance officer for at least two years to monitor the Company's handling of its defense-related sales and disclosures.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Airbus investors. If you purchased shares of Airbus please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1773.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

