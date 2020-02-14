Market Overview

Parkland completes acquisition of Kellerstrass Oil

Globe Newswire  
February 14, 2020 5:42pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation ("Parkland", "We", "Our" or "Us") (TSX:PKI) announced today that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the entities and assets comprising Kellerstrass Oil Company (collectively, "Kellerstrass").

Based in Salt Lake City, Kellerstrass is a regional retail dealer and commercial fuel business with branches in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Please see Parkland's press release dated January 16, 2020 for more information about this acquisition.

About Parkland  
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. 

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

